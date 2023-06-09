MACC investigates further graft case involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds

SEPANG: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said he left it to MACC investigating officers to further investigate the case of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering related to the Akalbudi Foundation funds.

“I leave it to my investigators to investigate the matter,“ he told reporters after launching the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Research Conference here today.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on all 47 of his criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering charges in relation to Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds.

The decision was made by Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah after hearing 11 grounds that were submitted by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar in relation to halting the trial.

Yesterday, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said prosecution’s application for Ahmad Zahid to be granted a DNAA on all his 47 charges was made based on the grounds submitted and accepted by the court. - Bernama