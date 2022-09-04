MACC investigating several individuals in Kuwait over misappropriation of IMDB funds

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating several individuals in Kuwait over the misappropriation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, the commission said in a statement today.

The MACC said it has had several discussions with enforcement agencies in Kuwait over the past two years.

“Currently, the MACC is waiting for evidence from Kuwaiti authorities that was requested through Mutual Legal Assistance, and the matter is still being studied by the Kuwaiti side.

“The MACC, as one of the leading agencies in asset recovery efforts, is focusing on the recovery of assets and money lost as a result of the embezzlement at 1MDB and several other companies involved,“ read the statement.

It also said that the Attorney General’s Chambers had outright rejected the settlement offer by wanted businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low to the Malaysian government on July 16.

“The MACC requests all parties not to make any speculation regarding this issue to avoid confusion among the general public and which may affect the investigation,” it added. - Bernama