MACC issues compound notices to 80 individuals and entities over 1MDB funds (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has issued compound notices to a total of 80 individuals and entities that allegedly received funds of RM420 million from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“We hope to recover as much as we can and we are sending compound notices for these individuals and entities to return the money,” said its Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya in a press conference today.

Latheefa said if they fail to comply within two weeks, they will be charged under Section 92 (3) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

“They face paying a fine which can be up to two and a half times the amount they received,” she said.

Latheefa said the amounts the individuals received were as low as RM500,000 and as high as RM25 million, while the entities received up to RM134 million.

“The highest recipient in the list was Solar Shine Sdn Bhd with RM134 million and the highest individual recipient was Mohd Nazir Razak with RM25.7 million,” she added.

Among political parties stated in the list are Umno, MCA and MIC.

Other prominent names on the list are Datuk Ahmad Maslan and Shahrir Abdul Samad.