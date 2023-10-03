MACC: Jana Wibawa investigation is independent, no interference from any party

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into Jana Wibawa cases is independent and there is no interference from any party, said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement today, MACC said the investigation carried out against several individuals regarding the Jana Wibawa programme is an initiative based on information and evidence obtained by the commission itself.

“The investigation papers that have been completed are then referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for proper study and consideration.

“Therefore, the accusation that the MACC investigation was ordered by certain parties and was politically motivated is not true at all and has damaged the image of this commission,“ according to the statement.

The MACC had earlier frozen the accounts of Bersatu and several individuals including the party’s former Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu deputy division chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, who were charged in court in connection with the Jana Wibawa project.

Apart from that, former Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also charged in the Kuala Lumpur Court today over the same project.

Muhyiddin faces charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and Section 4(1) b of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001. - Bernama