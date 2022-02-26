MACC launches 4 operation rooms to monitor Johor state polls

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today launched four operation rooms in Johor to enable the public to channel information and complaints related to corruption and abuse of power during the state election.

MACC in a statement today informed that all the operation rooms would operate from 8 am to 12 midnight.

According to the MACC, the operation rooms are located at the Johor MACC Office, Batu Pahat MACC Branch Office, Kluang MACC Branch Office Segamat MACC Branch Office.

The public can also channel any complaints of corruption and abuse of power through the Whatsapp application to the number 010-8414384, or via email to aduan.prnjohor@sprm.gov.my.

The MACC also reminded all candidates and political parties contesting not to engage in any activity that could violate election laws and regulations in accordance with the MACC Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954 (Amendment 2012).

The nomination of candidates for the polls took place today, while voting is set for March 12. — Bernama