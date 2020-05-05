MACC launches probe on Health Ministry’s direct negotiation contracts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an investigation into several contracts that have been allegedly awarded after direct negotiation by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to procure equipment used in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

A MACC source said the case involved the process of appointing contractors for every purchase made under the emergency procurement procedures.

“The case is being investigated and we hope the public doesn’t make any speculations as it would disrupt investigations.

“The MACC also wants to deny messages which have gone viral on social media claiming that some officers were arrested in a raid on the ministry yesterday,” the source told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba as saying that the ministry would continue to cooperate with the MACC in ensuring that the ministry’s staff always upheld the value of integrity.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed that news report claiming that several MOH officers had been arrested in the raid was false.

“I want to deny everything about all those arrests,” he said.

A viral message doing the rounds since yesterday claimed that MACC detained five individuals, comprising senior officials, secretary, contractor and a political party leader, to assist in investigation on the purchase of a special RM30 million medical examination and testing system to tackle the pandemic. - Bernama