PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) lodged a police report yesterday denying allegations of corrupt practices among its personnel as claimed by an individual.

The commission said the individual, who was arrested by the MACC in October for investigations into a Macau scam and freed days later, had made the allegations in a police report recently.

MACC said contents of the police report were shared on social media by certain parties, thus smearing the commission’s image.

“The allegations of this individual being threatened by our officers is being viewed seriously by MACC. The commission will not protect any party if the claims are true.

“However, court action should be taken against the individual if the allegation turn out to be false,” MACC said.

From contents of the police report seen by theSun, the individual in question is a 32-year-old vape store entrepreneur who lodged a police report in Putrajaya on Sunday alleging that during his detention by MACC, a man claiming to be a Datuk, had threatened to hold him under preventive laws.

The businessman also claimed that as an inducement, the Datuk had demanded the ownership of three vehicles be transferred to him and cash amounting to RM20 million.

It was also alleged that the Datuk demanded a partnership in the businessman’s furniture business.

The complainant alleged that he was told by an MACC officer to comply with the Datuk’s demands as the man was close to senior MACC officers.

The businessman claimed that he agreed to transfer the ownership of two of his vehicles to the Datuk.

Other claims made by the businessman were demands of large amounts of cash by MACC officers purportedly as a “bond” related to vehicles seized from him.

It is learnt that police are investigating the businessman’s allegation.