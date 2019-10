PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a man, Chin Chee Keong, to assist in the investigation of a case.

In a statement, MACC said that Chin, 44, was last known to be residing at No. 276, Jinjang Selatan, Kuala Lumpur.

In this regard, members of the public who have information on the man are requested to contact investigating officer Nurul Izzatti Jamal at 017-610 6847 or 03-8891 1084. — Bernama