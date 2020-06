KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for an ex-senior officer to a former minister to assist in the investigation of a case.

The MACC in a statement that the man was identified as Mohd Saifullah Mohd Minggu @ Mohd Hisham, 29, and his last known address was at KM 2, Jalan Bubul, PO Box 351, 91308, Semporna, Sabah.

Those who are aware of or have any information about Mohd Saifullah’s whereabouts are requested to contact the investigating officer, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Fairul Aswan Salleh at 013-520 8426 / 03-8870 0562 or email at fairulaswan.salleh@sprm.gov.my. — Bernama