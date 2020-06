KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for a Myanmar national to facilitate its investigations into a case.

The MACC, in a statement today, said the man, Mohd Yunus Habi Rahman’s last known address was Jalan Taman Tenaga, Taman Tenaga Maluri Cheras here.

Those who know Mohd Yunus, 24, or have information on him are urged to contact Investigations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Gray Lee Yadon at 019-8408395 or 05-5267000. - Bernama