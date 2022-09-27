MACC looks for ways to enable people to follow progress of investigations

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will find the best method to enable the public to follow the progress of investigations and charges in relation to the latest cases handled by the MACC.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said this was to change the public’s perception that the organisation was only looking for the ‘ikan bilis’ (small fries) and not going for the ‘big sharks’.

“This is only their perception because sometimes people didn’t keep up with the mainstream media reports. Every high-profile case that we investigate has been reported, including the prosecutions,” he told Bernama.

MACC is always doing its best to take action against corruption cases that involve leakages which would cause harm to the people and the country, he said.

On its transparency in its investigations, Azam said MACC had a complaints committee and strict action would be taken against MACC personnel involved in corruption or misconduct.

“We ourselves will charge them (MACC personnel) in court if there is misconduct. I will not compromise if any of my officers or personnel are involved in misconduct,” he added. - Bernama