MACC meets Idris Haron over allegations of economic project monopoly

MELAKA: The Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has met former Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron (pix) to obtain information over his allegations regarding the issue of economic project monopoly and sand royalty payments in Melaka.

Its director Mohd Shahril Che Saad said said the meeting which was held yesterday, started at 3pm and lasted for about two hours.

“We have obtained some information related to the allegations and received good cooperation (from Idris).

“It’s more about gathering preliminary information related to the allegations. The information has also been sent to the MACC headquarters to be analysed and for further action,” he told reporters after the Melaka state-level MACC’s 54th anniversary celebration at the Al-Azim Mosque, here today.

Idris recently claimed that there were several UMNO leaders in the state who had been monopolising economic projects and cheating the federal government regarding sand royalties, which caused him to withdraw suppor for the Melaka government.-Bernama