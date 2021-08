PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has met three Members of Parliament (MP) from DAP regarding their allegations that they had been offered bribes over the telephone to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

MACC, in a statement today, said it viewed such allegations seriously.

“So far, MACC has met three DAP MPs to get further information on the allegations,” the statement said, without identifying the MPs concerned.

MACC said it had yet to identify the owners of the telephone numbers from which WhatsApp messages with elements of corruption were allegedly sent to the MPs.

“However, MACC would like to give an assurance that it would continue with its investigations and hopes the people would not speculate on the issue,” it added.

According to media reports, several DAP MPs alleged that they had been offered bribes in the form of cash and government posts through WhatsApp messages from unidentified numbers.

Among those reported to have received the messages were Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran (pix) , Ipoh Utara MP Wong Kah Woh and Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said today that police had sent to MACC a report lodged by Kulasegaran’s private secretary regarding the alleged bribery attempts.-Bernama