MACC mulls appointing chief commissioner itself or through parliamentary select committee

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking into the possibility of appointing the chief commissioner itself or through a parliamentary select committee (PSC).

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said the appointment through a PSC will require an amendment to the MACC Act.

“If it is difficult to secure two-thirds support in Parliament to enable the MACC to pick its own chief commissioner, we can try to amend the MACC Act to insert a clause allowing the appointment to be made through a PSC.

“We want those appointed to discharge their duty without fear. They must also not be dismissed just like that, but like how judges can only be removed by a tribunal,” he told a press conference in conjunction with the briefing on the June-December 2018 report on efforts to combat corruption in Malaysia.

Also present was the director-general of the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC), Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

Mohd Shukri said the MACC chief commissioner is currently appointed by the Prime Minister who proposes the name to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to obtain His Majesty’s consent.

He said a chief commissioner appointed by a PSC, which has representatives from the government and opposition blocs, will be seen as an individual selected in a more transparent manner and one who is not inclined to any side.

Mohd Shukri also said that the transformation being undertaken now will see the MACC having its own service commission.

In this way, the MACC is free to select and appoint its officers based on the requirements of the job compared to the appointments currently made through the Public Service Department and Public Service Commission.

“This allows the MACC to increase the capability and professionalism of its employees and have control over the terms and conditions of employment, including disciplinary action,” he said. — Bernama