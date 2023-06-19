MACC must always carry out duties independently, impartially: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must always carry out its duties and responsibilities independently and impartially, including in investigations involving political figures and former national leaders, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this aligns with the role of the MACC in carrying out its tasks based on the principles of justice and the rule of law.

“Those who perceive these investigations as politically motivated should look at the facts, not political sentiments, to confuse the people.

“If it is clear from the investigation that there is a high-profile case which has strong grounds for prosecution, then it is the responsibility of the MACC and the Attorney General’s Chambers to do so,” he said at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Anwar said this in reply to Senator A. Kesavadas who wanted to know the extent to which the MACC is committed to investigating all acts of corruption and abuse of power involving former prime ministers.

Meanwhile, Anwar also urged any parties claiming that investigating agencies in the country, including MACC, are acting on political directives, to come out with evidence to support their allegations.

He said this was because sometimes, actions and decisions taken by the MACC are being politicised by certain parties.

“Look at the facts, if during our tenure, we used our power to award contracts to our family members and cronies, amassing wealth for ourselves, then don’t question why the MACC is investigating, and when the MACC investigates, don’t say it’s a political accusation.

“As members of the House (Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara), we should shoulder the responsibility to save the country from rampant corruption,” he said in reply to the supplementary question from Senator Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

Dominic wanted to know the mechanism used by the MACC to ensure that investigations conducted by the MACC are not influenced by those in power or any politically motivated directives.

Anwar said that currently, the investigation procedures of the MACC are quite clear, that is if a report is filed, the investigation will be carried out promptly, with him himself having requested all enforcement agencies to conduct investigations professionally and without fear.

The Prime Minister also gave assurance that the Unity Government will always take firm action to fight the cancer of corruption in the country. - Bernama