MACC must be free from executive influence: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has stressed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must be free from executive influence.

In a Facebook post today, he said MACC should also stand firm on the principle of not only rejecting corruption but also intensifying efforts to combat the menace.

“The country or desired system cannot be developed without efforts to reject and bury the culture of corruption at all levels of society.

“I am confident of the ability of MACC to fulfil this noble ambition for the sake of the people and the country,” he added.

The prime minister also congratulated MACC on the occasion of its 56th anniversary today. - Bernama