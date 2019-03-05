MACC nabbed eight prison officers for taking bribes

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained eight prison officers and a foreign driver to assist investigations over allegations of receiving bribes amounting to RM120,000.

Penang MACC director Datuk Wan Ramli Wan Abdullah, who confirmed the arrests today, declined to comment further on the case.

Earlier, Bernama learnt that all prison officers aged between 25 and 44 were picked up in Penang, Kedah and Pahang between 9.45am and 10.30am for taking bribes from a 45-year-old Indonesian driver.

The driver is said to have offered bribes as a gratification so that the prison officers would not take action against him for bringing in banned items into the prisons.

MACC is expected to obtain a remand order for the suspects tomorrow morning to proceed with investigations under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama