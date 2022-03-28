MACC nabs 11 contractors for submitting fake documents

TAWAU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a total of 11 contractors over the submission of falsified bank account statements.

Nine contractors, including four women, were detained at the MACC office here were detained by the Tawau MACC at the MACC office here today at 10 am, for submitting fake documents to a government office in Semporna.

The suspects, aged 29 to 56, allegedly committed the offences in 2017 to secure a quotation for the management of a canteen involving a contract worth over RM200,000 during a two-year period.

Sabah MACC director, Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrests and said the cases were being investigated under Section 471 of the Penal Code and that the suspects would be charged at the Tawau Special Corruption Court soon.

Meanwhile, he said the Keningau MACC also detained two contractors, 25 and 32, last Friday (March 25) for the same offences involving a contract valued at about RM5 million.

Karunanithy said the suspects, a man and a woman, were believed to have submitted false bank account statements to secure a service tender to supply food for primary and secondary boarding schools.

He also reminded all contractors not to commit such acts as it is an offence under the law and action would be taken against them. - Bernama