MACC nabs civil servant over RM20,000 bribe

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a civil servant to assist in investigations into soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to over RM20,000 over the past two years.

According to sources, the woman, who is an enforcement officer of a department, was arrested at the Johor MACC office, here, at about 5.30 pm today when she turned up to have her statement recorded.

It was learnt that, from 2021 to 2022, the 40-year-old woman had solicited and accepted bribes from two individuals as an inducement for obtaining non-Bumiputera land lots for a housing project in the state.

“The woman, who is also a part-time real estate agent, also convinced both individuals that she could get the lots by using her position as an enforcement officer of a department,” the sources said today, adding that the suspect is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a financial administrative assistant of a local authority was detained to assist in investigations into using her position to credit wage and allowance arrears into her salary account last year.

According to sources, the 32-year-old woman was arrested at the Segamat branch of the MACC office at about 2 pm today when she turned up to have her statement recorded.

It was learnt that the woman had credited over RM1,000 into her salary account for February and April and the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed both arrests, adding that the two women have been released on MACC bail. - Bernama