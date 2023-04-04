MACC nabs duo for posing as customs officers soliciting bribe from shop

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested two man, including an enforcement assistant, for allegedly soliciting a bribe of RM3,000 from a retail shop.

Sources said that the first suspect, who introduced himself as a customs officer, along with his accomplice are believed to have asked for a bribe in return for not taking legal action against the shop owner under the Customs Act 1967 for possessing and selling contraband cigarettes in the incident in 2020.

According to sources, the two male suspects in their 30s were arrested at 2pm when they turned up to give their statements at the MACC Kuala Selangor branch office.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to him, both suspects will be taken to the Kuala Selangor Magistrate’s Court at 8.30 am tomorrow for a remand application. - Bernama