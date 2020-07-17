MACC nabs eight for alleged graft involving registration of new e-procurement accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested eight individuals on suspicion of being involved in cases of corruption and abuse of power in relation to the registration of new e-procurement accounts involving a ministry.

The individuals, aged between 30 and 47 years, were also believed to be involved in applications for Bumiputera-status companies in the Klang Valley.

All the individuals were detained by MACC in operations around Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur yesterday evening.

A MACC source said to speed up the process of registering new e-procurement accounts and for companies to acquire Bumiputera status, the syndicate charged between RM500 and RM3,500 for each application.

“Their applications will then be approved within 24 hours without following the prescribed procedures.”

“Of the eight detained, five are employees in the ministry’s Company Registration Unit while the others are members of the public,” the source told Bernama.

The source said that the MACC had conducted surveillance for six months before exposing the syndicate, believed to have started operations in 2017, with hundreds of thousands of ringgit collected from companies around the Klang Valley.

“All the suspects will be brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for remand application under section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said yesterday.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya when contacted confirmed all the arrests.

“The case will be investigated under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009,” he said. — Bernama