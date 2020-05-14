MACC nabs eight for submitting false claims

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested eight individuals, including a Filipino and two company executives in Kulim, to assist in the investigation of a false claim of about RM180,000 (US$43,000).

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said all the suspects, aged 39 to 45 years, were five engineering staff of a factory including a Filipino and three employees of a supply company (two managers).

He said they were detained at the Kulim High Technology Park and at the state MACC office here between 10.30am on Wednesday and 10pm.

He said the suspects were believed to have made false claims regarding the supply of over RM180,000 worth of machine parts between August and October 2019.

“However, it was found that there were no spare parts supplied by the supplier to the factory,“ he said when contacted, here today.

The Alor Star magistrate court’s assistant registrar Rashidah Azmi issued a seven-day remand starting today against the suspects and the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama