MACC nabs senior officer to HR Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a senior officer to Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar in a raid conducted at the ministry this morning.

When contacted by Bernama, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the matter.

It is learnt that the arrest is in connection with allegations that the suspect had set up a foreign worker recruitment agency to obtain approval from the ministry despite having a conflict of interest.

It is also learnt that there were other individuals detained to assist in the probe.

Meanwhile, in PUTRAJAYA, Sivakumar said he and the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) would give full cooperation to the MACC if needed.

“As this matter is still under investigation by the MACC, I cannot provide any comment,“ he said in a statement here.

He also hoped that the media would not make any assumptions or speculations that may affect any party until the investigation is completed. - Bernama