MACC nabs seven Johor JPJ staff over road tax scam

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 21: Seven staff of the Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly committing corrupt practices in road tax issuance which cost the government some RM3.1 million in lost revenue.

Sources said the suspects had been conducting the fraudulent scheme since July 2019.

“Following a tip-off, MACC today nabbed seven Johor JPJ counter staff to facilitate investigations into Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) road tax transactions of more than 1,000 vehicles.

“They are believed to have manipulated the MYSIKAP system for LKM road tax transactions, involving revenue leakage of RM3.1 million between July and December 2019,” said a source.

He said the suspects, comprising five men and two women aged between 27 and 42, were arrested between 11 am and 1 pm at the MACC office here.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, who was here to attend a meeting, confirmed the arrests.

He said the suspects would be produced in the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow for the application of remand orders.

Meanwhile, in Alor Setar, four police personnel including a woman have been remanded five days for investigation into an RM18,000 bribery involving the withdrawal of a police report on a criminal case.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Wan Nor Fadzilah Wan Ibrahim today.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said the suspects, aged between 26 and 64, were arrested yesterday.- Bernama