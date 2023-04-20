MACC nabs two M’sian enforcement officers serving overseas

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two officers of an enforcement agency attached to the Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh on suspicion of accepting bribes in connection with the issuance of foreign visas and the entry of Bangladeshi tourists and workers into the country, according to a source.

The source said the two, a man and a woman, were arrested on April 17 when they turned up at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to give their statements.

“MACC detected a number of suspicious money deposits into bank accounts of the two suspects, and they were ordered to return to Malaysia to assist in investigations.

“They have been remanded for three days from April 18 until today based on an order issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin in Putrajaya on Tuesday (April 18),” the source said.

More than 20 bank accounts linked to individuals and companies had been frozen in connection with the case, the source added.

The frozen bank accounts and eight parcels of land seized so far were worth about RM3.1 million, the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted today, confirmed the arrests and said the investigation was being conducted under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

“I do not rule out the possibility of several more arrests after this. MACC is also looking for an individual named Siti Liyana Sakijan to help in investigations of the case,” he said.

Anyone with information on the woman should contact investigating officer Jayaraj Rajan at 016-6371082. - Bernama