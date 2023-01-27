MACC nabs two over false claims

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested two individuals, including a woman, for investigations into a case of submitting false claims worth more than RM60,000 from 2020 to last year.

According to a source, the two suspects, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s, were arrested at the Selangor MACC office here at about 6.30pm yesterday when they turned up to testify.

It said the two were the owner and chief supervisor of a cleaning services company believed to have made false claims for services rendered involving a government building in Kuala Lumpur.

“Both suspects are believed to have submitted false claim documents from 2020 to 2022 involving contracts worth more than RM4.2 million,” the souce said.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrests and said the case was investigated in accordance with Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The two suspects will be brought to Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court here to obtain a remand order. - Bernama