KLANG: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) needs time to investigate the allegation that PAS received RM90 million in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

The Prime Minister said the MACC may not have obtained all the details in relation to the case.

“The MACC statement that there is so far no trace of RM90 million entering the official accounts of PAS from 1MDB may be because the MACC has yet to obtain the full details ... it (the investigation) will take time,” he told a press conference here.

Mahathir had earlier opened the Metrod Holdings Bhd plant here. Also present was Metrod Holdings founder Apurv Bagri and chairman Datuk Abu Hassan Kendut.

The Prime Minister also said that the MACC was still looking into more allegations against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and needed time to do the investigation.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner confirmed that their investigations since the beginning of the month had found no evidence of a transaction that could be attributed to the allegation.

Meanwhile, when asked about his remarks yesterday that he did not understand the attitude of PAS, which is constantly changing despite the party expressing support for him to stay on as Prime Minister, Mahathir said he didn’t really need PAS’ support as he already had the support of Pakatan Harapan (PH) parliamentarians who made up the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“I don’t need support from PAS because PH already control half the seats in Dewan Rakyat. And the supports are from those who had won the election, not those who were about to lose and still struggling to win.

“... if PAS wants to support me, they can do so, but don’t go telling me that a pledge of support has been signed but not for PH, only for me. I’m not the government, PH is,” he chided.

Recently, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Terengganu Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar were reported to have met Mahathir at the Perdana Leadership Foundation, Putrajaya to express support for the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman if there was treachery from any PH component parties. — Bernama