MACC officer denies agency protected Muhyiddin, practised double standards

KUALA LUMPUR: An investigating officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied that the agency protected Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) and practised ‘double standards’ over not investigating allegations that there was a large amount of money withdrawn by the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president.

Mohd Syahmeizy Sulong, 37, said he was only tasked to investigate the case of Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and focused on the alleged withdrawal of RM1 million from the Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) account without the permission of the Bersatu supreme leadership council.

The 25th prosecution witness said this during cross-examination by lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, who represented Syed Saddiq at the trial of the Muar MP, who faces four charges of criminal breach of trust and money laundering before High Court Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid.

Gobind: Did you know about the withdrawal of large sums of money by Tan Sri Muhyiddin, who was then the president of Bersatu?

Mohd Syahmeizy: I’m not sure.

Gobind: You are practising ‘double standards’ because you did not investigate Tan Sri Muhyiddin. You investigate other people’s complaints.

Mohd Syahmeizy: I do not agree, because my investigation only focused on Syed Saddiq with regard to the withdrawal of RM1 million, which violated the constitution of Bersatu.

The MACC senior superintendent also denied that no other investigations were carried out (over the matter) in order to protect Muhyiddin, and disagreed with the suggestion that the MACC was only used as a tool to protect other parties.

Answering the lawyer’s question, the witness denied that he did not dare to take a statement from Muhyiddin - who was then the prime minister - because the agency was under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Gobind: Did you or did you not request for instructions from your superiors to investigate Tan Sri Muhyiddin regarding the information (withdrawal of money) from Bersatu without permission?, to which the witness replied: No.

The witness, however, said that the withdrawal was for the use of Bersatu and not for personal use, and this caused the lawyer to raise his voice.

Gobind: You said it was for the use of the Bersatu party, this means you have investigated Tan Sri Muhyiddin, to which Mohd Syahmeizy replied: No, it is based on my opinion.

Earlier in the proceedings, MACC Forensic Technology Division investigating officer Nor Fadhilah Mohd Salleh told the court that she had not heard Muhyiddin’s name mentioned in Syed Saddiq’s video recording played in court today regarding the withdrawal of money by the Bersatu president.

Nor Fadhilah, 36, said she was a little confused by Gobind’s question at yesterday’s proceedings - where the video recording was also played - because it was only played briefly, and she did not listen to the entire recording.

Gobind: In this video, it is mentioned that Tan Sri Muhyiddin withdrew big money without permission.

Nor Fadhilah: I did not hear the name of Tan Sri Muhyiddin (in the video) as you mentioned. I only got instructions to look at certain minutes in the video.

The 24th prosecution witness said there was no need for her to lodge a police report against Muhyiddin as she did not hear the latter’s name mentioned in the video recording.

Answering a question from Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, the witness said she was a forensic officer who was assigned to extract video recordings and burn them onto a DVD to be handed over to the investigating officer.

The trial before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid continues tomorrow. - Bernama