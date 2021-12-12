MACC officer detained by police to assist probe into robbery case

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed that an officer from the commission has been detained by the police to assist in investigations into a gang robbery case last Friday in Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement, MACC said it had given full cooperation to the police to track down the officer and handed him over to the enforcement agency yesterday afternoon.

MACC stressed that it would not compromise or protect any officer involved in any criminal conduct.

“Strict action including charges in court and disciplinary action with dismissal will be imposed if he was involved,“ said the statement.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that two individuals, including an officer of an enforcement agency, were arrested by the police after they were suspected of being involved in a gang robbery at a house in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, which involved a loss of almost RM1 million. — Bernama