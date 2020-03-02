MACC officer fails to verify Najib’s whereabouts on Jan 11, 2010

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer told the High Court today that he could not confirm whether former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia or Kuala Lumpur on Jan 11, 2010.

MACC assistant commissioner Mohd Nasharudin Amir, 48, who was previously the officer investigating the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case said until today he has yet to receive any input regarding the information sought by the prosecution.

“I have sought the help of the officer currently investigating the 1MDB case, but the officer still hasn’t provided me with any information,” he said when cross examined by deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram at Najib’s trial involving the misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, which entered its 85th day today.

Last week, Sithambaram asked the ninth defence witness to check Najib’s whereabouts on that day as there was a dispute whether the Pekan MP was in Riyadh or in Kuala Lumpur for the launching of the 1MDB headquarters in Menara IMC, Jalan Sultan Ismail, here.

“According to court testimonies, several defence witnesses had previously stated that Najib visited Saudi Arabia from Jan 11 to 16, 2010,” said Sithambaram.

In previous proceedings, several defence witnesses, including former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, testified that Najib told them that the then Saudi ruler, King Abdullah, had promised to provide financial aid to Najib.

Asked further by Sithambaram if he managed to gather information on Jamil Khir’s whereabouts on the same dates, the witness said he had two newsletters from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), which were obtained by another MACC investigating officer.

“The newsletter dated Feb 2010 briefly states that on Jan 11, 2010, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir delivered a speech at the 2010 Minister’s mandate programme in Putrajaya,” he said.

Before the end of today’s proceedings, Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed the court that MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya and former MIC legal adviser Datuk Selva Mookiah would testify as defence witnesses tomorrow.

“Former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali is ready to testify but his mother is still ill and the defence team does not want to pressure him.

“We have served the subpoena to Latheefa and the defence will interview Datuk Selva tonight before they testify tomorrow,” the lawyer said.

Najib is making his defence on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow. - Bernama