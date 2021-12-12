MACC officer held for alleged robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly being involved in a RM700,000 gang robbery with two others.

Sources said that at noon on Friday, the 31-year-old MACC officer and two other men had allegedly gone to the victim’s house at a plush apartment on Jalan Ampang, here, where they pulled off the robbery.

It is learnt that the trio had identified themselves as MACC officers and claimed they were conducting a raid in search of documents related to a money-laundering case.

The 50-year-old victim, a travel agency owner, and at home with his wife and a maid, allowed them in.

The suspects then seized the cellphones and passports of the couple and their maid before searching the house.

Sources said on finding two bags containing the cash in a room, the suspects ordered the victim to carry it downstairs.

On reaching the ground floor, the suspects grabbed the cash bags and fled the place.

It is learnt that the cash was collection from the victim’s travel agency.

The victim made a police report and police investigators managed to trace the vehicle the suspects had used, a four-wheel drive pick-up truck that the MACC officer had apparently borrowed from a friend.

Sources said the MACC officer who is attached to the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya and another accomplice were nabbed soon after.

Police are on the lookout for the third suspect.

It is yet to be known if the stolen cash was recovered.

The MACC confirmed today that its officer was nabbed to assist in the investigations.

“The commission gave its full cooperation in tracing and handing over the officer to the police on Saturday evening. The MACC will not compromise or protect any of its personnel who are involved in crimes. We will take stern action against them including court charges and expulsion from the commission if they are found to be involved,“ it said in a statement.

Several MACC officers have run foul of the law in the past months for power abuse, cheating and other crimes.

In September, three MACC personnel including a senior officer were arrested over the disappearance of RM25 million in US dollars that was seized by the commission in a case.

The senior MACC officer was also investigated for possession of firearms and drugs.