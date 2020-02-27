MACC officer not sure whether he met the real Prince Saud, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer investigating the case of sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was unsure whether the man he met in Riyadh in 2015 was actually Saudi prince, Prince Saud Abdul Aziz, the High Court was told today.

The prince is alleged to have signed four letters connected to a donation totalling RM2.6 billion from the Saudi royal family to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

MACC assistant commissioner Mohd Nasharudin Amir, 48, told the court that a MACC team had visited Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov 27, 2015 to determine the authenticity of the letters.

He was testifying on the 84th day of the corruption trial of Najib, in connection with the misappropriation of funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Mohd Nasharudin, the eighth witness for the defence, said he had been instructed by Fikri Ab Rahim, the director at the time of the Money Laundering and Forfeiture of Property division of MACC, to accompany him to Saudi Arabia for the purpose of verifying the authenticity of the letters.

“Also with us was then MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki and MACC senior officer Mohd Hafaz Nazar,“ the witness added during questioning by Najib’s counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Muhammad Shafee: Who is this Saud Abdul Aziz?

Mohd Nasharudin: Based on his name, he was an important person and of royal descent.

Muhammad Shafee: How did you know that he was a member of the royalty?

Mohd Nasharudin: I am not sure who it was whom I met.

Muhammad Shafee: But you were there at the time and you met with him?

Mohd Nasharudin: Yes. On Nov 29, in a mansion like the palace in Riyadh.

When cross-examined by deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram, the witness said the prince did not sign any statements recorded by the MACC because the statements had been translated by his agent and lawyer, Abdullah Al-Koman.

Earlier in proceedings, Mohamad Nasharudin had told the court that Prince Saud had been represented by Abdullah as the prince could not speak English.

Mohamad Nasharudin agreed with Sithambaram’s suggestion that it would have been unreasonable if any individual other than the prince had verified that the donation had been given to Najib.

To further questioning by the prosecutor, Mohd Nasharudin said the MACC visit to Saudi Arabia in November 2015, had failed to find any documentary evidence supporting the alleged donation.

Meanwhile, towards the end of proceedings, Muhammad Shafee informed the court that the defence would attempt to call MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya to provide testimony on Monday.

“The former Attorney-General, Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, was ready to testify but for the moment, he has personal matters to attend to,” the defence counsel added.

Najib has claimed trial to seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd - these comprise three charges for criminal breach of trust (CBT), three for money laundering, and one for abuse of position.

Hearing before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues on Monday. - Bernama