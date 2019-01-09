MACC officers to be placed at hot spots to avoid vote-buying

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will station its officers at several “hot spots” in Cameron Highlands for the Jan 26 by-election to avoid cases of vote-buying in the constituency, as had occurred during the last general election.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said this was agreed upon after his meeting with MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and PDRM’s top management in Bukit Aman.

He said the authorities would take firm action against those found guilty of violating the Election Offences Act 1954.

“All quarters, including political party leaders, candidates and supporters are urged to abide by the election rules and regulations, as well as instructions issued from time to time by the EC or any other authorities.

“If any parties discover that during the course of the campaigning, there are any offences committed, particularly involving corruption, please lodge a report or complaint to the MACC,” he said in a statement today.

He added that for any other offences committed during the campaigning period, the public could also report them to the police, or other enforcement agencies.

Azhar also reminded all parties that any form of campaigning or seeking of votes were prohibited during polling day, including through social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Cameron Highlands seat fell vacant after the Election Court, on Nov 30, declared that Barisan Nasional’s win there in the 14th General Election was null and void after ruling there were elements of bribery to sway votes, before the High Court nullified the result for the seat on Dec 13.

Azhar had also previously ruled that MIC’s Datuk C. Sivarraajh, who held the seat then, would not be able to contest or be listed as a voter in the by-election after reviewing the court’s decision.

Sivarraajh, who was MIC’s sole representative in parliament, won the seat with a slim majority of 597 votes against DAP’s M. Manogaran, who filed an election petition on June 4 that nullified the result.