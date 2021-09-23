MACC officers to face charges

PETALING JAYA: Three Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers arrested last week over the alleged misappropriation of seized funds amounting to millions of ringgit are expected to be charged in court under provisions of the MACC Act and other laws.

MACC Advisory Board chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang (pix) told theSun yesterday that investigations into the three suspects are almost complete and the probe papers are being examined by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“They will certainly face charges as soon as possible. Let the case go to court and we will tell all. As far as we are concerned, what is wrong is wrong.

“We will not compromise and condone any wrongdoing such as corruption or abuse of power within the commission.

“If they flout the law, they will have to pay for it by facing the consequences. This clearly shows the current leadership of the commission is being transparent.”

Abu Zahar said the case was investigated by the commission and not handed to the police as MACC has wide powers within the MACC Act. However, he said if an external investigation is initiated into the case, the MACC will extend its full cooperation to any party.

Abu Zahar said he was aware that the latest case and several other rogue MACC officers involved in undesirable acts had put a dent in the image of the commission in the eyes of the public.

On calls by several parties that the MACC undergo a revamp, Abu Zahar stressed that the commission is constantly monitored, advised and guided by the advisory board and its five sub-committees.

He said the credibility, professionalism and integrity of the MACC is still intact.

“The MACC cannot do as it wishes. We, as members of the advisory board, oversee its operations and take necessary action if laws and regulations are breached. If it does not take our advice, then what are we here for?

“In every organisation, there will be black sheep. However, we will not tolerate any nonsense, and will ensure they face action,” he added.

Abu Zahar said the advisory board’s doors are always open to constructive criticism and suggestions from any party, to help improve the efficiency of

the MACC.

The missing cash in US currency amounting to about RM25 million was seized from an apartment in Cyberjaya in 2018, and kept as evidence by the commission in a corruption case involving former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

In April, Hasanah was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.