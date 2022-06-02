MACC opens 25 investigation papers on M’sia’s Covid-19 management

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened 25 investigation papers (IPs) into the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and may call former health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba to assist in investigations, The Malaysian Insight reports.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the probe encompasses a slew of issues with a list of people, including Adham, likely to be questioned by the commission.

Azam did not further elaborate on the details of the investigation.

Last month, Azam said the anti-graft agency had begun investigating a case involving bribery over the procurement of medical services, abuse of power in diverting relief aid and stimulus packages, fraud related to procurement of medical protective equipment in terms of its quantity and quality, and bribery of enforcement officers during the periods of movement-control order during the pandemic.

He disclosed the details while giving the keynote address at the Third Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Forum in Putrajaya.