MACC opens investigation on politicians mentioned in Ahmad Zahid’s trial

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will open investigation papers under the MACC Act 2009 against individuals who were alleged to have received financial contributions from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB).

In a statement yesterday, the MACC said the individuals were those mentioned by a witness during the corruption trial involving former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) at the Shah Alam High Court on Friday (17/6).

“The MACC has also received several complaints against the individuals involved and said to have been listed in a ledger as testified in the trial,“ according to the MACC.

In the trial proceedings on Friday, a witness mentioned six politicians, namely Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Khairy Jamaluddin, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Datuk Seri Anifah Aman. — Bernama