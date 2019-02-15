MACC opens operations room for Semenyih by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an operations room to facilitate the public to lodge complaints or provide information on corruption or power abuse during the run-up to the Semenyih by-election.

The commission, in a statement today, said the operations room will be open 24 hours and is on the ground floor of Menara Majlis Perbandaran Kajang, Jalan Cempaka Putih, Off Jalan Semenyih, near here.

Besides going to the operations room, the public can also lodge their complaints through e-mail and send them to prksemenyih@sprm.gov.my or 016-988 0782 or 03-5525 6500, or through facsimile to 03-5525 6514, it said.

Meanwhile, the commission also advised candidates and contesting political parties to not breach the stipulated election laws and regulations.

The Semenyih by-election was called following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, of Pakatan Harapan (PH) from a heart attack last Jan 11.

Nomination for the Semenyih by-election is tomorrow, while polling is on March 2. Early voting is on Feb 26.

It will be the fourth by-election in Selangor after the 14th general election last May 9. Prior to this, Selangor had witnessed by-elections for the Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong state seats. — Bernama