MACC opens probe on alleged RM10 mln offer for MP to switch parties

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation paper on an allegation that Sekijang Member of Parliament Natrah Ismail was offered RM10 million to switch parties.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias said several witnesses had been identified and the process of recording statements was ongoing.

“MACC opened an investigation paper to confirm a complaint on a RM10 million bribery offer involving the Sekijang MP to switch parties, as reported on the Ops Johor Facebook page.

“Several witnesses have been identified and the action of tracing (witnesses) and recording statements is ongoing,” he said in a statement here today.

“Anyone with new evidence or information should contact MACC for further action,” he added.

Two days ago, PKR’s Natrah lodged a report with MACC regarding an alleged attempt to entice her to switch support to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama