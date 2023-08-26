MACC opens two ops rooms for Johor twin by-elections

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened two operations rooms in Johor for the public to channel information and complaints related to corruption and abuse of power for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram by-elections.

MACC, in a statement today, said the operations rooms will run around the clock from today until Sept 9.

The public can contact these operation rooms via the Johor MACC office at 07-2316000 and its Batu Pahat branch at 07-4321982.

Complaints can also be channelled via email aduan.prk.johor@sprm.gov.my or via 010-8414384.

The commission also reminded candidates and political parties not to violate election laws and regulations in accordance with the MACC Act 2099 and the Election Offences Act 1954.

Nominations for both seats were held today, and the EC has set early voting on Sept 5 and polling on Sept 9.

The Pulai Parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are called following the death of the incumbent, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23, due to a brain haemorrhage. - Bernama