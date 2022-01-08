MACC orders DBKL to submit full report on project in Kepong

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has directed Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to appoint an independent surveyor and submit a full report on the project development site at the flood retention pond in Taman Wahyu, Kepong.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said DBKL was given three weeks to make the appointment and submit the report.

“This is to see whether the ongoing development is undertaken in the area approved in the development plan.

“We hope this report can be completed speedily for MACC to complete its investigation, and if there is any breach of the law, appropriate action will be taken,” he told reporters after inspecting the project development site at the retention pond in Taman Wahyu today.

Also present was Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.

Azam said preliminary investigations by MACC showed that none of the six retention ponds in the federal capital here which allegedly had their status converted for development had been covered up.

“Only the retention pond in Taman Wahyu has obtained approval for development and DBKL has yet to receive any development application in the other five retention ponds,” he added.

Bernama had earlier reported Azam as saying that MACC had opened an investigation paper in connection with allegations that six retention ponds here had their status converted for development purposes.

Segambut Member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh had been reported as urging MACC to take immediate action on the matter as the alleged conversion of the status of the retention ponds was against the objectives of their establishment.

-Bernama