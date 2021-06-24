MACC organises FIFA 21 Challenge to spread anti-corruption message among youths

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be organising the MACC FIFA 21 Challenge e-sports championship to be participated by 2,048 e-sports athletes from July 1-17, to disseminate the anti-corruption message among youths.

Themed “Youth Against Corruption”, the competition is a continuation of the PUBG Mobile i-Challenge programme organised by MACC prior to this in the effort to approach youths who like e-sports.

MACC, in a statement, today said the online competition which was initiated by Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki adopts a two-prong approach namely to spread the anti-corruption message and provide information on the crime.

“The organisation of the MACC FIFA 21 Challenge, to be held for the first time, also proves that MACC is making beneficial use of technology during the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted programmes and anti-corruption education activities which prior to this were held face-to-face.

“At the same time, the online platform will also enable MACC to approach the target group to deliver the anti-corruption message although the country is facing the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the pandemic,” said MACC.

The winner of the competition will take home RM5,000, runner-up (RM3,000) and third place finisher (RM2,000). The MACC FIFA 21 Challenge will be aired ‘live’ via the official Facebook sites of Team Haq Esports Club and SPRM Community. — Bernama