MACC: Pangolin scale smuggling syndicate suspect nabbed

PUTRAJAYA: A local man wanted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for suspected involvement in an international syndicate for smuggling and disposing of pangolin scales as well as for bribing enforcers was arrested on Tuesday.

According to an MACC source, the 43-year-old man was apprehended at MACC headquarters here at about 6 pm and was remanded for four days from July 19 to 22 after Magistrate Nor Syakirah Che Hashim allowed the remand application at Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The arrest was confirmed by MACC Anti-Money Laundering and Asset Forfeiture Division director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin when contacted today.

He said the case is investigated under Section 17(a) of MACC Act 2009 and Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Earlier the media reported that MACC had succeeded in smashing an international syndicate smuggling and disposing of pangolin scales and bribing enforcers as well as being involved in illegal money laundering in a raid in Klang, Selangor and the federal capital on July 14.

In the raid in Klang, MACC confiscated almost two tonnes of animal scales worth about RM23.4 million while in Kuala Lumpur, the seizures involved several luxury vehicles linked to the syndicate.

As of July 17, MACC have detained eight individuals involved in the syndicate. -Bernama