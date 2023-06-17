MACC probes involvement of politician in online gambling

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating the involvement of a politician in online gambling activities in the country.

MACC in a statement today said the investigation was conducted based on information received and the commission will also share the information with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“MACC will not compromise with any parties involved in corruption as well as abuse of power which resulted in the causing gambling (online) to take place,” said the statement.

Recently, the Home Ministry (KDN) revealed in the Dewan Rakyat that there was an element of politican patronage in online gambling in the country. Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the element in question became the biggest constraint to KDN and PDRM as well as the government as a whole in the effort to combat the activity.-Bernama