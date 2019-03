PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) chairman Datuk Rameli Musa for questioning over a RM1.4 million cheque paid to Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown in a settlement over an out-of-court settlement with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Sources said Rameli arrived at the MACC headquarters here in a Toyota Vellfire at 10am, before meeting with investigators for the quiz session.

It was reported that the RM1.4 million allegedly originated from Rameli after being transfered from several accounts.

The MACC is in the midst of investigating allegations of PAS receiving RM90 million from 1MDB funds.