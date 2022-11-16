MACC raided Rafizi’s Invoke again

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s company Invoke Solutions Sdn Bhd was raided by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the second time today, while the Customs Department notified them of another raid later.

Rafizi told a press conference that the company fully cooperates with both investigations, Malaysiakini reports.

However, he clarified that the raids were a political prosecution meant to hurt Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) image before the upcoming elections.

“As we speak, the MACC is conducting a second raid on my office in Invoke. I understand what is happening.

“I think BN also understands that they will lose in the general election so, in the last two or three days of the campaign, they are desperate to find political ammo.

“Because I am on the frontlines of (the Harapan) election campaign against Umno, BN, and PN, I understand that the motive of this investigation is that they are hoping to find something before polling day with which to attack me and sway public support,” he said.

He then said that the MACC have seized Invoke Solution’s documents and ledgers “from day one”.

“This is a good opportunity for the MACC to learn about start-ups and company valuation,

“They want the directors’ current account in the company, and I can tell the public and (MACC chief) Azam Baki that they will be shocked to find I have not taken a single sen from the company from day one, but it is my money that the company still owes,“ he added.

MACC senior director of investigation Hishamuddin Hashim has confirmed the raid that occurred at 11.30am to Utusan Malaysia, calling it a “routine procedure”.

He also confirmed that the raid followed a police report lodged by an NGO over the PH Pandan candidate’s asset declaration, in which he declared a net value of RM18.85 million.