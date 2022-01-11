MACC rearrests ex-GLC manager in abuse of power probe

JOHOR BAHRU: A former manager of a government-linked company (GLC) was rearrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into a case of abuse of power regarding the provision of projects to two of his children worth over RM50,000.

According to a source, the 61-year-old who was supposed to be freed from remand today, has been rearrested at the Johor MACC office together with his sons, 28 and 34, between 4 pm and 4.30 pm after they showed up to give their statements.

It is understood that around December last year, the man, who was working as a manager at a GLC in Segamat, had provided some work to both his children who have their own companies.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest when contacted and said the case is being investigated under Section 22 of the MACC Act 2009.

The father and sons will be brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to apply for remand.

On Jan 5, the former GLC manager along with another company manager was arrested to faciliate investigation into a corruption case involving losses of RM500,000 three years ago. - Bernama