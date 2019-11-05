MACC received 16 reports on land swap deals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that they have received 16 reports regarding land swap deals involving the Defence Ministry (Mindef) over the past 25 years.

However, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said they needed more time to investigate these cases in depth before further action is taken.

“It must be noted that the land swap list is more than 25 years, we need more time and face difficulty in getting some evidence.

“We are talking about 25 years involving different ministers, it is not simple like handing out audit reports,” Latheefa told reporters when met at the 11th International Conference on Financial Crime and Terrorism Financing 2019, here today.

She noted that the word ‘land swap’ itself was not wrong but the reason for the deal had to be looked at.

“We need to know why the deal was made and we are in the middle of investigations, I believe not every case will be prosecuted, (but) we need some time,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Latheefa said the MACC had opened an investigation paper following a Mindef report on the issue of the purchase of six MD530G Light Scout Attack helicopters worth RM321.9 million which had yet to be delivered.

“This case is ongoing, we will definitely inform you once we have completed,“ she said.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the Mindef was still discussing with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Finance Ministry and the MACC on the action to be taken against those involved in the issue. — Bernama