MACC receives Najib’s report against Tim Leissner

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed receiving a report from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak against the former senior manager of Goldman Sachs Tim Leissner over 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) issues.

In a statement today, the MACC said they will scrutinise the report and carry out a proper investigation into every aspect before any further action is taken.

Najib lodged the reporter at the MACC headquarters here today, demanding the authority to take appropriate action including questioning and extraditing Leissner over the 1MDB issues. — Bernama