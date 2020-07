GEORGE TOWN: Officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrived at the Penang administrative building at the Tun Abdul Razak Complex (Komtar) here this morning.

It is learnt that the visit was part of MACC’s probe into allegations of corruption involving the Penang Undersea Tunnel project.

The two teams of MACC officers arrived at Level 52, Komtar, which houses the offices of Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman, Deputy Chief Minister II Prof P. Ramasamy (pix) and two-state executive councillors namely Zairil Khir Johari; and Yeoh Soon Hin, at 9.35am.

Ramasamy, when met by reporters, said four MACC officers arrived at his office at 10am.

“They did not question me. They only recorded statements from my staff and took some duty schedules. They also took photographs of the office and the whole process ended at 1.15pm,” he added.

Earlier, four MACC officers were also seen entering the office of Public Works, Utilities, and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

Zairil said MACC came to his office to take photographs of his office and record statements of some staff.

“I was not in the office this morning as I had to chair the Department of Irrigation and Drainage meeting. It is understood that they (MACC) came to take photographs,” he added.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that the state government had received a letter from the MACC to interview several state executive councillors and leaders with regard to the undersea tunnel project.

Former Penang Port Commission chairman Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam has been remanded for four days from July 1 to assist in investigations over alleged corruption in the mega undersea tunnel project in the state costing RM6.3 billion. — Bernama