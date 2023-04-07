MACC records statement from three individuals, including VIP

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from three individuals, including one VIP, involved in an incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recently.

According to an MACC source, the anti-graft agency viewed seriously the corruption allegations in the incident, which also involved a Chinese national.

“A comprehensive investigation is underway to confirm the matter,” the source said, adding that the MACC has also recorded statements from two main witnesses who are Chinese nationals.

He said several immigration officers involved in the incident would be called to give their statements.

The source further said the MACC had identified an individual suspected of being the middleman in ‘solving’ the case involving a foreign tourist who allegedly failed to comply with entry requirements set by the Immigration Department.

“We are tracking down the agent who allegedly asked for a bribe of RM18,000 to solve the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

“All parties are urged not to make any speculation and to give MACC time to complete the investigation,” he said.

The media previously reported that a commotion occurred at the KLIA when a VIP allegedly attempted to ‘rescue’ a female Chinese national who was denied entry into the country.

The incident also went viral on social media when the VIP was said to have barged into the arrival hall without applying for a security pass. - Bernama